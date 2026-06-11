Counter-UAS, other air-defense products from Chess Dynamics will show at Eurosatory 2026

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Hawkeye AD image: Chess Dynamics PARIS--EUROSATORY 2026. Surveillance/fire-control provider Chess Dynamics will be showcasing several of its offerings at the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition, set to be held June 15-19 in Paris.

At the show, Chess Dynamics will demonstrate its Hawkeye AD [air defense] system, which enables integrated fire control for all types of ballistic effectors. Hawkeye AD -- with its built-in tracker -- contains high-definition thermal imager and daylight TV sensors, coupled with a high-performance laser range finder co-mounted on a dynamic direct drive positioner, to deliver precise 3-D coordinates of both air and surface targets to gun control or combat systems. The system, according to the company announcement, system enables rapid target acquisition and continuous tracking to engage fast-moving and challenging threats and can be used on either fixed or mobile platforms.

The Hawkeye EOSS-D [Electro Optical Surveillance System Digital] surveillance and reconnaissance system supports the use of the latest-generation thermal imager and TV camera sensors, using the Chess Vision4ce advanced tracking and target-classification algorithms to provide operators with situational awareness.

The Hawkeye MS [Multi Sensor] extends the combat-proven Hawkeye Vehicle System for fixed or mobile long-range detection and 24-hour target observation. It can be integrated onto any tracked or wheeled vehicle and is able to add other payloads, thanks to its modular design, which expands system capabilities and supports mission-specific configurations. Integrated Vision4ce software enhances sensor performance through advanced tracking and target-management functions.

Eurosatory attendees may visit Chess Dynamics in Hall 5a/Booth D409.