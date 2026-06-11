Electronic attack drone unveiled by Helsing

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Helsing MUNICH, Germany. Helsing unveiled the CA-1 Electronic Attack autonomous combat aircraft for electronic warfare (EW) at the International Aerospace Exhibition, the company announced in a statement.

The CA-1 Electronic Attack, also known as CA-1EA, is based on Helsing’s CA-1 Europa platform, which the company says is also being developed in a kinetic attack version called the CA-1KA.

The CA-1EA is intended to jam adversary ground-based radar systems from the air, creating corridors for aircraft operating behind it, the statement reads. Helsing says the aircraft is designed to operate with multiple types of combat aircraft, including uncrewed systems such as the CA-1 Europa and crewed aircraft such as the Eurofighter.

The CA-1KA and CA-1EA use the same airframe, propulsion system, autonomy software suite, and ground control infrastructure, with the payload serving as the main difference between the variants, the company says.

The CA-1 platform is being developed and manufactured by Helsing subsidiary Grob Aircraft in southern Germany. Maiden flights for the CA-1 Europa attack version are planned for early 2027, with Initial Operating Capability (IOC) set for 2029 for CA-1KA and 2031 for CA-1EA, according to the statement.