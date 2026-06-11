Optronics maker Elynxo showing military-focused products at Eurosatory 2026

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

VIRTUOSE image: Elynxo PARIS--EUROSATORY 2026. Optronics company Elynxo is set to show its military-focused products at the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition, scheduled for June 15-19 in Paris.

The company will demonstrate the VIRTUOSE multifunction monocular, which Elynxo says combines a unique direct optical path with high-definition thermal imaging in a system weighing less than one kilogram (2.2 pounds). Designed for both day and night operations, the monocular leverages laser rangefinding, target geolocation capabilities, live video streaming, and advanced connectivity and C4ISR integration features. The small size make the monocular useful for forward observers, infantry units, and special operations forces operating in demanding environments, according to the company.

ELYNXO will also showcase the GP2M, its high-performance double-plate fire-control goniometer (angle measuring device) designed for mortars and artillery systems. The part can be used for day or night operations; the company says the device enables precise sighting for 81 mm and 120 mm mortars as well as artillery systems up to 155 mm.

Eurosatory showgoers may visit the company in Hall 5A – Booth E62.

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