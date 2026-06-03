Military Embedded Systems

C-130 sustainment services approved for Vietnam

News

June 03, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

C-130 sustainment services approved for Vietnam
Stock image

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. Department of State has approved a possible $100 million Foreign Military Sale to Vietnam for C-130 sustainment services and related equipment, the company announced in a statement.

The proposed sale includes engine propellers, aircraft components, parts and accessories, ground handling equipment, spare parts, consumables, and repair-and-return support, the statement reads. Vietnam also requested training aids, unclassified software, publications, studies and surveys, transportation support, and U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, according to the statement.

The sale is intended to support Vietnam’s C-130 aircraft fleet by maintaining operational readiness for airlift missions, the statement adds. The Department of State says the aircraft provide strategic airlift capabilities that support U.S. and coalition operations.

The proposed sale is also intended to support U.S. foreign policy and national-security objectives by modernizing the air and transport capabilities of an Indo-Pacific partner, the statement says.

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