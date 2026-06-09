Military Embedded Systems

MOSA aligned integrated crew stations to be shown by IEE at Eurosatory 2026

News

June 09, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MOSA aligned integrated crew stations to be shown by IEE at Eurosatory 2026
12.1" rugged GVA smart display: IEE

PARIS--EUROSATORY 2026. Ruggedized display company Industrial Electronic Engineers (IEE) will be exhibiting select multi-function displays (MFDs) and CAN bus keypads at the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition, set to be held June 15-19 in Paris. 

IEE says that its Eurosatory highlights will include a 12.1-inch smart multi-function display (MFD) supporting the generic vehicular architecture (GVA) and 2x4 CAN bus keypad.

IEE displays support the modular open systems approach (MOSA) for ease of integration and optimal crew station functionality; adhering to the MOSA initiative also supports matching processing and system interfaces for the specific customer application. IEE also notes that its displays and keypads are compliant to MIL-STD-1472 (human factor), MIL-STD 810 (environments), 461G (EMI/EMC), 1275 Rev F (power), and options for 3009 (NVIS compliance).

Eurosatory attendees may visit IEE -- together with with Ecrin Systems -- in Hall 5A, Stand J356.

Featured Companies

Industrial Electronic Engineers (IEE)

13170 Telfair Ave
Sylmar, California 91342
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Avionics - Displays
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image courtesy Rapita Systems
News
Integrated DO-178C multicore certification solution will debut from Rapita, Wind River

June 09, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Eurosatory
News
Multi-domain defense technology trends to be highlighted at Eurosatory 2026

June 08, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Menlo Micro graphic
Press Release
Menlo Micro Launches First DC to 70 GHz Millimeter-Wave MEMS Switching Platform

June 09, 2026

More Radar/EW
Comms
Stock image
News
Battlefield communications module to be unveiled by Vegvisir at Eurosatory 2026

June 05, 2026

More Comms