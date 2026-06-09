MOSA aligned integrated crew stations to be shown by IEE at Eurosatory 2026

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

12.1" rugged GVA smart display: IEE

PARIS--EUROSATORY 2026. Ruggedized display company Industrial Electronic Engineers (IEE) will be exhibiting select multi-function displays (MFDs) and CAN bus keypads at the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition, set to be held June 15-19 in Paris.

IEE says that its Eurosatory highlights will include a 12.1-inch smart multi-function display (MFD) supporting the generic vehicular architecture (GVA) and 2x4 CAN bus keypad.

IEE displays support the modular open systems approach (MOSA) for ease of integration and optimal crew station functionality; adhering to the MOSA initiative also supports matching processing and system interfaces for the specific customer application. IEE also notes that its displays and keypads are compliant to MIL-STD-1472 (human factor), MIL-STD 810 (environments), 461G (EMI/EMC), 1275 Rev F (power), and options for 3009 (NVIS compliance).

Eurosatory attendees may visit IEE -- together with with Ecrin Systems -- in Hall 5A, Stand J356.