EUROSATORY EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Blue Ops Variant™ 7 USV featured at Red Cat booth at Eurosatory

The Blue Ops Variant™ 7 uncrewed surface vessel (USV), built by Red Cat Holdings, redefines maritime autonomy by starting with what others overlook: a high-performance, seaworthy platform first, then layering in modular autonomy. Introduced by Blue Ops, a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, the Variant™ 7 (V7) s Blue Ops’ next-generation USV developed to meet the growing demand for autonomous maritime systems across U.S. and allied defense forces. The V7 is designed, built, and assembled in the United States and represents a scalable, mission-adaptable platform for modern naval and maritime operations. Come see it at the Red Cat, booth Hall 5A - D338, at Eurosatory in Paris, France this week.

Engineered for versatility, the V7 integrates a domestically developed autonomy stack, command-and-control systems, communications architecture, and mission systems, while utilizing U.S.-made and NDAA-compliant components throughout its navigation, control, and perception systems. This focus on domestic sourcing supports supply chain security and aligns with broader U.S. defense priorities aimed at strengthening the national maritime industrial base.

The platform is built around a Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA), allowing operators to rapidly configure payloads, sensors, communications equipment, and mission systems based on evolving operational requirements. This flexibility enables the V7 to support a wide range of missions, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), harbor and coastal security, force protection, contested logistics, and other maritime security operations.

Blue Ops has designed the V7 with an emphasis on endurance, survivability, maintainability, and reliability in challenging maritime environments. The vessel is also intended to integrate seamlessly with emerging autonomous technologies and multi-domain operations, including coordinated air, land, and sea missions. Recent investments by Red Cat in autonomy and swarm robotics technologies further position the V7 as a key component of the company’s broader family of autonomous defense systems.

As Blue Ops moves the Variant 7 into full-rate production, the company aims to rapidly scale manufacturing capacity and deliver a highly adaptable maritime platform capable of meeting the evolving needs of modern military and security operations.

Learn more at Eurosatory at the Red Cat, booth Hall 5A - D338 or visit the Variant 7™ home page here