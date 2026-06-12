Short-range battlefield radars to be supplied to German Armed Forces by Thales

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

DITZINGEN, Germany. Thales received an order from Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) to deliver 60 GO12 short-range battlefield radar systems to the German Armed Forces, the company announced in a statement.

The order includes additional equipment, spare parts, and user training, the statement reads. Deliveries are planned for 2026, supported by a production improvement plan intended to increase delivery capacity, according to the company.

The GO12 is a reconnaissance and artillery radar designed to detect drones and vehicles with 360-degree coverage, Thales says. The system is developed in Germany and manufactured in Ditzingen, Baden-Württemberg, and is in use in 20 countries, according to the statement.

The radar is intended for mobile ground surveillance missions and can operate in weather conditions such as rain, snow, and fog when optical sensors may be limited, the company says.

Thales states that the system has a sensor volume of 28 liters and can be carried with its associated equipment by two soldiers.