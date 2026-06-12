Military Embedded Systems

Drone and counter-drone marketplaces to be expanded by U.S. Army, allies at Eurosatory

News

June 12, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Drone and counter-drone marketplaces to be expanded by U.S. Army, allies at Eurosatory
U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. Army and allied and partner nations plan to expand the Army’s uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UAS) marketplaces at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, the Army announced in a statement.

The signing of a joint statement of intent is scheduled for June 16 at the Association of the United States Army Pavilion at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, the statement reads.

The connected marketplaces are intended to help allies and partners procure drones and counter-drone systems through a shared process, according to the Army. The C-UAS Marketplace, managed by Joint Interagency Task Force 401, provides access to systems such as interceptors, radars, sensors, electronic warfare systems, and passive defense measures, the statement adds.

The Army says the marketplace uses aggregated allied demand and common data standards to help participating nations identify, procure, and field counter-drone capabilities.

The signing follows agreements over the past year with the United Kingdom, Romania, Australia, Poland, and the Republic of Korea, according to the statement. The Army says it aims to expand access to 25 allied and partner nations by the end of summer 2026.

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Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - ISR
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