Rapita Systems Launches Next Generation of MACH178 for Multicore

Press Release

Image courtesy Rapita Systems

YORK, U.K. Rapita Systems today announced the release of the next generation of its MACH178 multicore solution, delivering a scalable, flexible approach that enables civil and military aerospace software teams to adopt multicore technologies with confidence at any stage of their project life cycle.

Designed to support certification to A(M)C 20-193, DO-178C, AMACC, AA-22-01 and related guidelines, the updated MACH178 provides a comprehensive blueprint, tooling ecosystem, off-the-shelf certification evidence, and expert support that streamlines the path from early evaluation through to full multicore certification. Delivered through modular packages, MACH178 lets organizations adopt only what they need and expand capabilities as project requirements evolve.

Guillem Bernat, Chief Executive Officer at Rapita Systems, commented: “With the next generation of MACH178, we are providing our customers with a commercially flexible pathway into multicore. Aerospace programs rarely follow a straight line, so our approach allows teams to start small, prove value quickly, and then scale confidently as their projects evolve. This reduces upfront investment risk while ensuring long-term certification success.”

MACH178 supports the full range of multicore adoption scenarios from initial platform evaluation and single active core deployment to full multicore certification using consistent methodology and reusable certification artifacts. Its modular structure allows teams to begin with a Core Pack that defines the methodology and provides verification tools, add Hardware analysis reports through Platform Packs and Resource Packs and finally Tool Qualification Packs complete the offer. Rapita’s team of experts provides training and support throughout the journey. This layered approach reduces risk, avoids rework, and ensures long‑term scalability.

At the core of MACH178 is Rapita’s RVS tool suite, which provides on‑target performance analysis and WCET determination, interference generation and characterization, structural coverage, requirements‑based testing, and soon, data and control coupling analysis through RapiCoupling. These capabilities deliver the evidence required for certification while reducing uncertainty in multicore behavior, which is one of the primary challenges of A(M)C 20‑193 compliance.