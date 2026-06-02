Military Embedded Systems

Rapita Systems Launches Next Generation of MACH178 for Multicore

Press Release

June 02, 2026

Rapita Systems Launches Next Generation of MACH178 for Multicore
Image courtesy Rapita Systems

YORK, U.K.  Rapita Systems today announced the release of the next generation of its MACH178 multicore solution, delivering a scalable, flexible approach that enables civil and military aerospace software teams to adopt multicore technologies with confidence at any stage of their project life cycle.

Designed to support certification to A(M)C 20-193, DO-178C, AMACC, AA-22-01 and related guidelines, the updated MACH178 provides a comprehensive blueprint, tooling ecosystem, off-the-shelf certification evidence, and expert support that streamlines the path from early evaluation through to full multicore certification. Delivered through modular packages, MACH178 lets organizations adopt only what they need and expand capabilities as project requirements evolve.

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