7STARLAKE Unveils NV500 Military Jetson Thor Computer for AI-Driven Defense Applications

Press Release

7STARLAKE, a leading provider of rugged military and defense-grade computing solutions, today announced the launch of the NV500 Military Jetson Thor Computer, a next-generation AI edge computing platform designed to support mission-critical defense, aerospace, and autonomous systems operating in harsh environments.

Arm® Neoverse® V3AE CPU Optimized for Deterministic AI Edge Performance

Engineered for extreme AI edge workloads, the NV500 is powered by the Arm® Neoverse® V3AE 64-bit processor, delivering deterministic, high-throughput performance for mission-critical applications. The 14-core CPU architecture features 1 MB of L2 cache per core and a 16 MB shared system L3 cache, providing significant performance uplift while integrating hardware-based safety mechanisms.

Military Jetson Thor Computer NV500

This architecture is well-suited for AI-accelerated autonomous platforms, advanced robotics, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The NV500 enables low-latency data access and sustained compute efficiency, supporting real-time analytics, multi-sensor fusion, and complex control workloads at the tactical edge.

NVIDIA Jetson Thor, the Ultimate Platform for Physical AI

To accelerate advanced AI workloads, the NV500 integrates the NVIDIA Jetson THOR T5000 GPU, built on the Blackwell architecture and featuring 2,560 CUDA cores. With 5th-generation Tensor Cores and Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) support across 10 TPCs, the platform delivers up to 2 petaFLOPS (INT8) AI performance, enabling unmatched scalability and efficiency.

This compute capability supports the deployment of next-gen generative AI models, including Vision-Language Models (VLMs), Large Language Models (LLMs), and Vision-Language-Action (VLA) models, enabling autonomous systems, ISR missions, and AI-assisted decision-making directly at the edge.

Extensive I/O and Expansion Flexibility

Designed to meet diverse military integration requirements, the NV500 offers extensive I/O and expansion capabilities. High-speed connectivity includes a 100G QSFP28 interface via a rugged MIL-DTL-38999 connector, alongside legacy and control interfaces such as RS-232, GPIO, CAN bus, and SPI. The system also supports 4 × 3G-SDI and 8 × GMSL Z-code inputs, enabling high-bandwidth sensor and camera integration. Expansion options include SIM support, mPCIe GNSS, I2C, UART, I2S, additional CAN channels, and a 120-pin connector for GMSL camera boards, allowing seamless integration with mission payloads, sensors, and custom peripherals.

MIL-STD-810 Military-Grade Ruggedization

Built for deployment in harsh operational environments, the NV500 is designed to meet MIL-STD-810 military standards for shock, vibration, and environmental resilience. Its ruggedized design supports reliable operation across a wide temperature range from -20°C to 70°C, ensuring stable performance in demanding field conditions. This combination of high-end compute capability and military-grade durability makes the NV500 a robust platform for next-generation defense and aerospace edge AI applications.

About 7STARLAKE

7STARLAKE is a leading provider of cutting-edge rugged computing solutions, dedicated to developing innovative, SWaP-C-optimized, and combat-proven solutions for mission-critical applications. With decades of expertise in ultra-high-performance computing, we are committed to meeting the evolving requirements of prime contractors and system integrators across aerospace, defense, and transportation sectors. With a strong R&D and in-house design capabilities, 7STARLAKE delivers rapid customization and exceptional service, while maintaining the highest standards of durability, performance, and innovation, ensuring compliance with stringent certifications such as IP65 and MIL-STD-810/461.