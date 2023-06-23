Tactical-radio contract signed between Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Norway's military

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Kongsberg image

KONGSBERG, Norway. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace won a contract valued at NOK 320 million ($29.55 million) for the first phase for development of tactical radio equipment -- which it calls Combat Net Radio -- for Norway's armed forces.

According to the announcement from Kongsberg, the acquisition is aimed at the maintenance and development of equipment used in the land domain and the acquisition of expertise in tactical radio for military use.

The radio delivery is part of Program Mime, which includes combat-related technology for the Norwegian armed forces, and which has defined operational requirements and design solutions for a new tactical radio system dubbed THOR.