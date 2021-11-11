5G solutions for defense communications undergo testing with Lockheed and Keysight

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo. BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin and Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced a collaboration to advance 5G in support of mission-critical communications for aerospace and defense applications. The companies are collaborating on a 5G.MIL testbed that Lockheed Martin teams will use to advance 5G capabilities for multiple applications.

According to officials, the collaboration is intended to advance Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL vision to support secure and resilient connectivity for defense and national security applications. It also aims to adapt commercial 5G technology to meet tactical communications needs in terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks operated by the Department of Defense.

Working with Keysight on automated test cases to evaluate cybersecurity and vulnerabilities across all 5G components and interfaces, Lockheed Martin officials also claim to be able to determine the cyber resiliency of its 5G-enabled solutions across the lifecycle.

The testbed, which reached initial operational capability in July, is intended to help Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL teams verify interoperability and performance with a wide range of 5G assets and simulate reliable and secure communications.