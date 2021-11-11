Military Embedded Systems

5G solutions for defense communications undergo testing with Lockheed and Keysight

News

November 11, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo.

BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin and Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced a collaboration to advance 5G in support of mission-critical communications for aerospace and defense applications. The companies are collaborating on a 5G.MIL testbed that Lockheed Martin teams will use to advance 5G capabilities for multiple applications.

According to officials, the collaboration is intended to advance Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL vision to support secure and resilient connectivity for defense and national security applications. It also aims to adapt commercial 5G technology to meet tactical communications needs in terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks operated by the Department of Defense.

Working with Keysight on automated test cases to evaluate cybersecurity and vulnerabilities across all 5G components and interfaces, Lockheed Martin officials also claim to be able to determine the cyber resiliency of its 5G-enabled solutions across the lifecycle.

The testbed, which reached initial operational capability in July, is intended to help Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL teams verify interoperability and performance with a wide range of 5G assets and simulate reliable and secure communications. 

Featured Companies

Keysight Technologies

1400 Fountaingrove Parkway
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Website

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Comms - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Comms - Communications
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Spectrum Management
Radar/EW - Test
Comms - Test
Topic Tags
Radar/EW
RADA image.
News
exMHR AESA radar platform in production with RADA Electronic
More Radar/EW
A.I.
HENSOLDT image.
News
AI-based decision making for military in development with the GhostPlay project
More A.I.
Cyber
Press Release
Mobilicom secures first cybersecurity software contract
More Cyber
Comms
Bohemia Interactive Simulations image.
News
Simulation and training company BISim to be acquired by BAE Systems
More Comms