Disruptive Technology, Transformative Solutions

Press Release

Explore Apollo MxFE™: Octal, 16-Bit, 16 GSPS RF DAC and Octal, 12-Bit, 8 GSPS RF ADC.

The Apollo mixed signal front-end (MxFE®) is a highly integrated device with a 16-bit, 16 GSPS maximum sample rate, RF digital-to-analog converter (DAC) core, and 12-bit, 8 GSPS maximum sample rate, RF analog-to-digital converter (ADC) core. The AD9088 supports eight transmit channels and eight receive channels. The AD9088 is well suited for applications requiring both wideband ADCs and DACs to process signal(s) having wide instantaneous bandwidth.