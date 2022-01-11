Military Embedded Systems

HawkEye 360 RF and data analytics research funded by AFRL

News

January 11, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image.

HERNDON, Va. HawkEye 360 Inc., a commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced it has won a three year, $15.5 million Experimental Purpose Agreement (EPA) contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate.

Through the agreement, HawkEye 360 claims that the company will aim to provide radio frequency analytics research, development, and experiments to help the government demonstrate, test, and evaluate its hybrid space intelligence, surveillance, and reconaissance (ISR) architecture.

According to the company, HawkEye 360 has previously supported Air Force Research Laboratory exercises, but has never done so through a direct contract vehicle. As part of the new agreement, HawkEye 360 will support a variety of operational use cases by providing embedded personnel support, data collection, tools for data ingestion, and analytics.

Officials also claim that the agreement scope includes participating military exercises, such as the Rim of the Pacific Exercises, to introduce new capabilities to the warfighter and identify ways to improve and integrate into operational workflows. 

 

