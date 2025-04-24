PODCAST: RF signal chain, military space market, and MOSA in space

PODCAST: RF signal chain, military space market, and MOSA in spacePodcast
April 24, 2025
The demand for high-reliability RF components in military space applications is growing as is the use of commercial innovation in Low-Earth Orbit and other space domains, says Eliot Fine, Product Line Manager for Space and High Reliability Components, Analog Devices. In this podcast he and I discuss the space electronic market, radiation-hardening techniques, as well as the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) modular open system approach (MOSA) mandate and how it impacts space systems. Eliot also details the RF signal chain, a concept developed by his team at Analog Devices.
Click the image above to watch the interview with Eliot above, or click here to listen to the podcast.
