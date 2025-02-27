Military Embedded Systems

RF and circuit design support for U.S. Navy to be performed by QinetiQ

February 27, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Stock image

DAHLGREN, Virginia. QinetiQ won a $3.8 million, 12-month delivery order to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Weapons Control and Integration Division, the company announced in a statement.

Awarded under the RF & Circuit Design Assembly & Fabrication contract, the order includes design, fabrication, prototyping, and technology integration for circuit board design, radio frequency (RF) distribution assemblies, and electro-mechanical systems, the statement reads.

As part of the contract, QinetiQ will manufacture and deliver design validation and verification components, including custom circuit cards, wiring harnesses, enclosures, adapters, and mechanical assemblies. The company will use iterative prototyping to refine designs before integration and demonstration phases, the company says.

QinetiQ states that this effort supports the Navy’s modernization initiatives by enhancing electro-mechanical and RF system capabilities for future naval applications.

Photo: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Beard
