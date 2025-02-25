RF-based critical comms to be provided to international customer by OSI Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

HAWTHORNE, California. OSI Systems' Security division won an international order worth approximately $32 million to supply radio frequency (RF)-based critical communication systems designed for long-range secure communications, the company announced in a statement.

As part of the contract, OSI Systems will also provide systems integration and deployment support for RF-based communication and surveillance that are integral to military infrastructure, the company says.

OSI Systems designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems for defense, homeland security, healthcare, and aerospace applications. The company operates production facilities in multiple countries.