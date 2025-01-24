Military Embedded Systems

SV Microwave offers NanoRF cable connectors available in Rapid Response

News

January 24, 2025

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Rapid Response, SV Microwave's single port cable assembly builder, now has NanoRF Cable Connectors available, allowing better support for embedded system designs that comply with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard as well as VITA standards.

Rapid Response, SV's single port cable assembly builder, is the most user-friendly RF Cable Builder application in the market! We offer over 1,000 connector and cable combinations, allowing you to create custom configurations easily. With 24/7 online ordering and instant access to datasheets, pricing, and technical specifications, Rapid Response is fast and convenient.

Rapid Response now has three NanoRF Cable Connectors available for use: NanoRF Female VITA 67.3 Backplane Contact for .047 Cable, NanoRF Female VITA 67.3 Backplane Contact for .086 Cable, and NanoRF Male VITA 67.3 Plug-In Contact for .047 Cable. By integrating these NanoRF Contacts with our VITA 67.1/2 and VITA 67.3 contacts already available in Rapid Response, we can better support embedded system designs that comply with VITA and SOSA standards.

Design your VITA cable assembly today. Contact us at [email protected] with any questions.

Featured Companies

SV Microwave

2400 W Centrepark Drive
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Website
[email protected]
Comms - RF & Microwave
Avionics
