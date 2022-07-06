Military Embedded Systems

Airbus to supply 42 satellites for U.S. military connectivity

News

July 06, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technical Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Airbus to supply 42 satellites for U.S. military connectivity
Illustration of Northrop Grumman’s T1TL mesh satellite constellation. (Image courtesy of Northrop Grumman)

REDONDO BEACH, California. Northrop Grumman Corporation has announced that Airbus U.S. Space & Defense Inc. will be the commercial provider of 42 satellite platforms for its proliferated-LEO (low earth orbit) constellation, Northrop announced in a statement.

In February, the Space Development Agency (SDA) chose Northrop to develop and field a portion of its Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL), which is aimed at providing "persistent, secure connectivity for the U.S. military and serve as a critical element for Joint All-Domain Command and Control," according to the statement.

To deliver that capability, Northrop decided to choose Airbus as one of the key commercial suppliers of satellites, which includes vehicle assembly, integration, and testing. In May, Northrop chose Mynaric and Innoflight as its suppliers for laser communications and encryption/decryption capabilities as part of the program.

Featured Companies

Airbus Defence & Space

2550 Wasser Terrace, Suite 9000
Herndon, Virginia 20171
Website

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Comms - Encryption
Avionics
An AH-1Z helicopter takes off from the flight deck of an amphibious ship. (U.S. government photo)
News
Navy H-1 avionics and weapons contract worth $338M won by Northrop Grumman

July 07, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
A shape memory alloy wire. (Photo via NASA)
News
Shape memory alloys market to grow 75% over 5 years due to defense industry: report

July 06, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
The Defense Information Systems Agency logo.
News
GAO upholds $11.5B DES contract win by Leidos

June 23, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
Illustration of Northrop Grumman’s T1TL mesh satellite constellation. (Image courtesy of Northrop Grumman)
News
Airbus to supply 42 satellites for U.S. military connectivity

July 06, 2022
More Comms