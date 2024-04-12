Auburn University teaming with Space Development Agency on campus

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Auburn University AUBURN, Ala. Auburn University Research and Innovation Campus (AURIC) is slated to become a technical-support base location for the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA).

Auburn University officials report that in addition to logistical support, the partnership will enable collaboration between the SDA and the Auburn University Applied Research Institute located within AURIC, which is located minutes from the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsbille, Alabama, a U.S. Army base that is host to more than 75 tenant agencies including the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center.

Steve Taylor, senior vice president for research and economic development, said of the new campus: This new phase of Auburn's relationship with the SDA is especially rewarding because it perfectly aligns with the original vision for the Auburn University Research and Innovation Campus. We designed this cutting-edge campus not only to facilitate research but to be the go-to destination for government and industry entities within Redstone looking to accommodate and even train their workforce."