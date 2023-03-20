C-band satellites launch in major piece of 5G connectivity puzzle

Lisa Daigle

Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Two Northrop Grumman C-band satellites are now aloft, as part of customer SES's gambit to achieve another milestone in the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program to clear C-band spectrum to enable wireless operators to deploy 5G services across the U.S. (CONUS) and to continue delivering uninterrupted TV, radio, and critical data-transmission services across the U.S.

According to the Northrop Grumman announcement, the SES-18 and SES-19 satellites will enable continued operations in the C-band spectrum, which is a portion of the electromagnetic spectrum in the microwave range of frequencies ranging from 4.0 to 8.0 GHz that is used for critical satellite telecommunications and data connectivity around the world.

The most recently launched satellites are the eighth and ninth GEOStar communications satellites Northrop Grumman has manufactured for SES.