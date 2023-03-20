Military Embedded Systems

C-band satellites launch in major piece of 5G connectivity puzzle

News

March 20, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

C-band satellites launch in major piece of 5G connectivity puzzle
Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Two Northrop Grumman C-band satellites are now aloft, as part of customer SES's gambit to achieve another milestone in the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program to clear C-band spectrum to enable wireless operators to deploy 5G services across the U.S. (CONUS) and to continue delivering uninterrupted TV, radio, and critical data-transmission services across the U.S. 

According to the Northrop Grumman announcement, the SES-18 and SES-19 satellites will enable continued operations in the C-band spectrum, which is a portion of the electromagnetic spectrum in the microwave range of frequencies ranging from 4.0 to 8.0 GHz that is used for critical satellite telecommunications and data connectivity around the world.

The most recently launched satellites are the eighth and ninth GEOStar communications satellites Northrop Grumman has manufactured for SES. 

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website

SES Government Solutions

11790 Sunrise Valley Drive Suite 300
Reston, VA 20191
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image courtesy Honeywell Aerospace.
News
Avionics suite from Honeywell to be manufactured, integrated by TT Electronics

March 17, 2023
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Marotta Controls
Press Release
Marotta Controls Named a "Top Workplace" in New Jersey for 2023

March 16, 2023
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI, data-centric comms for Air Force JADC2 effort to be provided by Raft

March 20, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
NIST graphic.
News
Cybersecurity and semiconductors initial focus for CHIPS Act projects

March 15, 2023
More Cyber