C2 system for missile warning satellites to be developed by BAE Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

LOS ANGELES, California. BAE Systems will develop a new satellite command and control (C2) system for the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command's Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) program, the company announced in a statement.

The FORGE C2 system will support several Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) missile warning satellites and transition the on-orbit Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) constellation onto a unified ground control architecture, the statement reads. According to BAE Systems, the software will consolidate telemetry, tracking and command, flight dynamics, mission management, and ground resource management into a single framework.

The company says this approach is intended to streamline satellite operations, reduce maintenance costs, minimize training needs, and provide extensibility to future missile warning systems. BAE Systems also contributed infrared sensor payloads to the Next-Gen OPIR constellation and leveraged that experience in the development of FORGE C2, the statement adds.