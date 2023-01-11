CAES Space Systems rebranded as Frontgrade Technologies by Veritas Capital

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

NEW YORK & COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado. CAES Space Systems, a supplier of high-reliability electronic solutions is now rebranded as Frontgrade Technologies. Officials at Veritas Capital, a technology and government investment firm that has Frontgrade Technologies in its portfolio, announced the change.

Veritas officials also confirmed that its previously announced acquisition of the company from CAES is now complete. Frontgrade Technologies will remain headquartered in Colorado Springs and led by Mike Elias, chief executive officer, alongside the rest of the leadership team.

“Our new name captures our commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological innovation and delivering reliable and high-quality products to our customers,” Elias says. “Frontgrade Technologies pays homage to our past and reflects the tremendous opportunities ahead as we enter our next stage of growth. We look forward to continuing to build on our storied legacy and accelerating our value proposition to our customers in partnership with Veritas.”

“We are excited to partner with the Frontgrade team, bringing our significant government technology experience to the Company’s storied heritage and mission-critical product offering to accelerate growth and enhance Frontgrade’s value proposition to customers,” says Ramzi Musallam, chief executive officer and managing partner of Veritas. “Today’s milestone marks an exciting new chapter for Frontgrade as it continues its industry leadership and begins its journey as a standalone business.”

About Frontgrade Technologies

Frontgrade Technologies provides of high-reliability (hi-rel), radiation-hardened (rad-hard) solutions for defense, intelligence, commercial, and civil applications. The company has a complementary and integrated suite of mission-critical electronics. Key products include rad-hard components, mission processing subsystems, custom ASICs, motion control systems, waveguides, antennas, power management solutions, as well as cabling. For more information, visit www.frontgrade.com.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas is a longstanding technology investor with more than $40 billion of assets under management and a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The firm invests in companies that provide critical products, software, and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.veritascapital.com.