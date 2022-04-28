Military Embedded Systems

COTS use, cooperation between industry and government key to growth of launch-vehicle market, study says

News

April 28, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

COTS use, cooperation between industry and government key to growth of launch-vehicle market, study says

DUBLIN. The global market for small launch vehicles (SLVs) that bring satellites into orbit is expected to reach $4.62 billion in 2032, notching a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.34% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032, according to a new study by Research and Markets, "Global Small Launch Vehicle Market -- A Comprehensive Launch Market Assessment: Focus on End User, Satellite Mass, Platform Type, Propulsion Type, Service Type, and Country -- Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032."

The study authors say that the major driver of the SLV market is expected to be the use of small satellites for applications such as Earth observation, communications, and space exploration. 

A number of government and government/industry cooperative projects have been organized for developing an affordable method for launching small satellites. In addition, with rigorous testing of new technologies, the use of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) parts, and new frontiers in research and development work, these projects are expected to introduce small launch systems to provide more reasonable, routine, and reliable access to space in less than $1 million per launch.

For additional information visit the Research and Markets website

Featured Companies

Research and Markets

Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Topic Tags
Avionics
Bell Textron image.
News
MOSA strategy key to Bell Textron's addition of SNC to Invictus project

April 28, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis Micro Systems’ 100Gb Ethernet SOSA aligned, 3U OpenVPX Development Kit

April 25, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
U.S. Navy photo.
News
Systems-integration contract for Navy ships awarded to Raytheon unit

April 22, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
COTS use, cooperation between industry and government key to growth of launch-vehicle market, study says

April 28, 2022
More Comms