DoD contract to continue mission-critical satellite service from SES Space & Defense

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SES Space & Defense photo RESTON, Va. SES Space & Defense (a wholly-owned subsidiary of satellite-communications company SES) won a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to provide medium-Earth orbit (MEO) low-latency high-throughput satellite (HTS) services.

Under the terms of the single-award BPA -- with a ceiling of approximately $270 million over a five-year period -- SES Space & Defense will continue to support U.S. DoD customers with MEO low-latency HTS services globally. The BPA confirms that SES Space & Defense will provide end-to-end MEO managed services with HTS capacity, broadband services, gateway services, monitoring and control services, satellite terminal leasing and sales, field service support, training services, and terrestrial backhaul.

SES Space & Defense has been under contract to provide managed services to DoD end users under numerous task orders since 2018.

