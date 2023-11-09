Military Embedded Systems

DoD contract to continue mission-critical satellite service from SES Space & Defense

News

November 09, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SES Space & Defense photo

RESTON, Va. SES Space & Defense (a wholly-owned subsidiary of satellite-communications company SES) won a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to provide medium-Earth orbit (MEO) low-latency high-throughput satellite (HTS) services.

Under the terms of the single-award BPA -- with a ceiling of approximately $270 million over a five-year period -- SES Space & Defense will continue to support U.S. DoD customers with MEO low-latency HTS services globally. The BPA confirms that SES Space & Defense will provide end-to-end MEO managed services with HTS capacity, broadband services, gateway services, monitoring and control services, satellite terminal leasing and sales, field service support, training services, and terrestrial backhaul.

SES Space & Defense has been under contract to provide managed services to DoD end users under numerous task orders since 2018.

Featured Companies

SES Space & Defense

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms