Military Embedded Systems

GEOINT contract with NGA garners BAE Systems $182 million for suite of services

News

March 20, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy BAE Systems

SAN DIEGO. BAE Systems reports that the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) awarded it an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract worth as much as $182 million to provide geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) Enterprise Modeling (GEM) Services, a suite of services referred to as "GEM Cutter."

Under the contract with NGA -- a combat support agency within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) -- it is expected that the GEM Cutter suite of programs will integrate with existing enterprise solutions while improving the quality of analysis, streamline workflows, reduce project time lines, and increase the impact of GEOINT production. It gathers these capabilities in a single interactive location known as the Analyst Workbench, which includes advanced commercial technologies for data integration, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) experimentation and production.

Work on the GEM Cutter contract will occur in Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; St Louis, Missouri; and the Washington, D.C. metro area.

