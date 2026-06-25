High-resolution imaging satellites to be built for Vantor by BAE Systems

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems BROOMFIELD, Colorado. BAE Systems entered into an agreement to build high-resolution imaging satellite buses for Vantor’s Vantage 20 cm-class imaging satellites for defense and intelligence programs, the company announced in a statement.

BAE Systems will build the spacecraft using its Evolve spacecraft line and will also lead integration and testing for the program, the statement reads.

The Vantage satellites are intended to collect commercial imagery from orbit for national defense and intelligence missions, the company says. The satellites are designed to increase imagery collection and reduce the time needed to deliver space-based intelligence data, according to the statement.

BAE Systems and Vantor have worked together on multiple satellite programs, including Quickbird and WorldView satellites, the company says.

The companies also plan to continue research on possible future work in satellite constellation design and production to support national defense and intelligence capabilities, the statement adds.