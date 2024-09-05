Military Embedded Systems

Integrated ground system for Space Development Agency to be developed by General Dynamics

September 05, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Northrop Grumman

FAIRFAX, Virginia. General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS) won a $491.6 million contract from the Space Development Agency (SDA) to support the Ground Management and Integration (GMI) program, the company announced in a statement.

The contract will focus on designing, analyzing, and engineering an integrated ground system for the SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), building on the company's previous work with the Tranche 1 Operations and Integration contract, the statement reads. General Dynamics will collaborate with Iridium to provide services including system integration, testing, and maintenance for Tranche 2 of the PWSA, the company says.

This effort aims to enhance SDA's ability to support future space mission capabilities, the statement adds.

