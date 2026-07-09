IT firm Keeper Technology wins spot on giant NASA contract vehicle

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Keeper Technology

ASHBURN, Va. IT and data-management company Keeper Technology announced that it won a prime contract spot on the large (10 year/$60 billion) NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) under Category A, IT Solutions.

According to the contract-win announcement, Category A of the contract is reserved for IT solutions leveraging hardware, software, and integrated systems that support mission-critical federal operations.

The SEWP VI contract is expected to begin November 2026 and is slated to run through October 2036.