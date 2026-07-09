Military Embedded Systems

IT firm Keeper Technology wins spot on giant NASA contract vehicle

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July 09, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

IT firm Keeper Technology wins spot on giant NASA contract vehicle
Image courtesy Keeper Technology

ASHBURN, Va. IT and data-management company Keeper Technology announced that it won a prime contract spot on the large (10 year/$60 billion) NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) under Category A, IT Solutions.

According to the contract-win announcement, Category A of the contract is reserved for IT solutions leveraging hardware, software, and integrated systems that support mission-critical federal operations.

The SEWP VI contract is expected to begin November 2026 and is slated to run through October 2036.

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