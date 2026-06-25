Military Embedded Systems

Cyber support contract with USAF won by Tyto Athene

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June 25, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Cyber support contract with USAF won by Tyto Athene
Tyto Athene graphic

RESTON, Va. MIssion-critical IT provider Tyto Athene reports that it won a $51 million task order for the Department of the Air Force (DAF) Cyber Transport Systems Sustainment (CTS) contract. 

Under the terms of the 60-month task order, Tyto is tasked with delivering comprehensive global sustainment services for the DAF's critical communications infrastructurem including support for Avaya Unified Communications systems, session border controllers, media gateways, and other mission-essential voice systems. The award was issued under the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 Services (ITES-3S) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) IDIQ and represents a recompete win for Tyto.

Work under the contract is set to be performed at Tyto's Network Operations Center (NOC) in Virginia, which covers more than 385,000 active voice lines across 103 DAF installations worldwide including the Air Force Reserve,  Air National Guard, and U.S. Space Force bases.

 

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