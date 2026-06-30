NOBLE gains spot on major NASA IT contract vehicle

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

BOSTON, Mass. Information technology solutions provider NOBLE garnered a spot on the 10-year/$60 billion (ceiling) NASA SEWP VI Contract for federal IT solutions in Category A, which includes IT communications, audiovisual products, and cloud-based integration services.

Tom Noble, CEO of Noble Supply & Logistics, said of the award: "Securing a spot on the SEWP VI contract is a major milestone for NOBLE and a testament to our team's relentless commitment to innovation and service. This award positions us to accelerate technology modernization across the federal government, leveraging our deep vendor network to deliver cutting-edge solutions. We are committed to building lasting partnerships with federal agencies as we help them navigate and shape the future of government technology."

The 10-year ordering window on the multiple-award contract begins on November 1, 2026, and runs through October 31, 2036; federal agencies can start to place task orders and Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) against SEWP VI on November 1, 2026.

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