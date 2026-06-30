Military Embedded Systems

NOBLE gains spot on major NASA IT contract vehicle

News

June 30, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

NOBLE gains spot on major NASA IT contract vehicle

BOSTON, Mass. Information technology solutions provider NOBLE garnered a spot on the 10-year/$60 billion (ceiling) NASA SEWP VI Contract for federal IT solutions in Category A, which includes IT communications, audiovisual products, and cloud-based integration services.

Tom Noble, CEO of Noble Supply & Logistics, said of the award: "Securing a spot on the SEWP VI contract is a major milestone for NOBLE and a testament to our team's relentless commitment to innovation and service. This award positions us to accelerate technology modernization across the federal government, leveraging our deep vendor network to deliver cutting-edge solutions. We are committed to building lasting partnerships with federal agencies as we help them navigate and shape the future of government technology."

The 10-year ordering window on the multiple-award contract begins on November 1, 2026, and runs through October 31, 2036; federal agencies can start to place task orders and Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) against SEWP VI on November 1, 2026.

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