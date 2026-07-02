Military Embedded Systems

MicroTech wins several spots on $60 billion NASA IT contract

News

July 02, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image/Unsplash

DELRAY BEACH, Va. IT service provider MicroTech announced that it won three separate contracts on the 10-year/$60 billion (ceiling) NASA SEWP VI Contract for federal IT solutions, one in each of the contract's three award categories.

With awards in every category, according to the company announcement, MicroTech will be positioned to support customers from initial planning and architecture through deployment, sustainment, and ongoing modernization of NASA IT programs. 

MicroTech officials note that only 62 businesses nationwide earned awards in all three categories, which puts MicroTech on a short list of full coverage awardees.  

The 10-year ordering window on the multiple-award contract begins on November 1, 2026, and runs through October 31, 2036; federal agencies can start to place task orders and Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) against SEWP VI on November 1, 2026.

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