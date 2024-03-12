Missile tracking payloads for SDA satellites to be provided by General Atomics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) won a contract from Lockheed Martin Space to supply missile tracking and defense payloads for 18 satellites as part of the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tranche 2 Tracking Layer Program, GA-EMS announced in a statement.

The electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensor systems being developed by GA-EMS include 16 Wide-Field-of-View (WFOV) infrared payloads for missile warning and tracking, along with two Fire Control/Missile Defense (FC/MD) infrared payloads, the statement reads.

The EO/IR sensor systems will be integrated into Lockheed Martin satellites, with a scheduled launch in 2027. GA-EMS's contribution aims to enhance military capabilities in detecting and tracking both advanced and conventional missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems, the company says.

These missile warning/tracking and fire control/missile defense payloads, featuring on-orbit mission data processing, are designed to provide real-time missile tracking. Once launched into low Earth orbit (LEO), these satellites will join SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture LEO constellation to provide persistent, global, real-time missile detection and tracking capabilities, the statement adds.