Military Embedded Systems

Missile-warning satellites get VR boost for accelerated development

News

March 15, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Missile-warning satellites get VR boost for accelerated development
Northrop Grumman graphic.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. Northrop Grumman reports that it is leveraging digital virtual-reality (VR) technology to refine the design and development of the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Polar (NGP) satellites, which it is building for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC).

Northrop Grumman’s VR approach, which it calls the Highly Immersive Virtual Environment (HIVE), enables its engineers to design, build, maintain, and service satellites in VR scenarios before any hardware is manufactured or procured, thereby reducing technical costs and risks early in the development phases.

As part of the Next-Gen OPIR, a pair of NGP satellites will encompass the northern hemisphere with sensor coverage to provide data that will help deter and defend against ballistic and hypersonic missiles. 

In the first phase of the $1.89 billion SSC contract, Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace partnered in March 2022 to design and develop the two NGP satellite infrared payloads.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website

Ball Aerospace

10 Longs Peak Drive
Broomfield, CO 80021
Website
[email protected]

U.S. Space Force

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image courtesy Holt.
Product
MIL-STD-1553 FPGA mezzanine card saves space with integrated transformers

March 15, 2023
More Avionics
Radar/EW
News
Herley becomes part of CAES, adding RF capability

March 15, 2023
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI-powered headsets to be provided to European army by Invisio

February 28, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
NIST graphic.
News
Cybersecurity and semiconductors initial focus for CHIPS Act projects

March 15, 2023
More Cyber