MOSA-based satellite-emulation project for NOAA completed

September 06, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Artist’s rendering of the NOAA-21 satellite in Earth's orbit: Courtesy NOAA

ANN ARBOR, Mich. Connectivity engineering firm Applied Dynamics International (ADI) announced that it successfully completed its project to modernize the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite-emulator systems, an effort ADI says uses an open-architecture framework based on the modular open systems approach (MOSA) principles.

According to the ADI announcement, the project enables NOAA to maintain rigorous cybersecurity compliance and will ensure going forward that NOAA’s satellite system emulators are protected against emerging cyberthreats. Moreover, the MOSA principles will simplify any future integration and upgrade efforts.

ADI says that it is leveraging new hardware and its ADEPT industrial computing platform -- having successfully reverse-engineered a highly complex real-time satellite simulation platform comprising millions of lines of legacy code running on antiquated computing platforms and completing the subsequent software system integration -- to ensure the continued functionality and relevance of NOAA’s satellit- emulator systems, which remain crucial to the operation of in-orbit satellites. The completion of the MOSA-based project paves a clear path forward for the continued support of NOAA satellite programs and demonstrates a proven approach to the many other users of legacy satellite emulators that can benefit similarly.

Applied Dynamics International

Website
Comms - Satellites
Radar/EW
