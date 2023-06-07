Military Embedded Systems

Multi-orbit satellite connectivity contract won by L3Harris for U.S. Air Force

June 07, 2023

Image courtesy L3Harris

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. L3Harris Technologies has been awarded an $81 million contract by the U.S. Air Force to provide a multi-orbit, multi-waveform satellite communications (SATCOM) capability, and the contract will be overseen by the Air Force's Strategic Development and Planning office and is part of the ongoing Global Lightning program, the company announced in a statement.

The objective is to create deployable systems that link military satellites, protected waveform infrastructure, and new commercial space internet satellite constellations into a single network. L3Harris plans to utilize its Rapidly Adaptable Standards-compliant Open Radio (RASOR) to offer high-bandwidth and high-availability communications and data-sharing capabilities, the company says.

The integrated data connection will extend to a wide array of manned and unmanned airborne platforms, ground and surface platforms, and various operating locations using low-Earth orbit and other satellites, according to the company.

