NASA opens new program office and outlines lunar, Mars exploration plans

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON. NASA has established a new office called the "Moon to Mars Program Office" to further its human exploration activities on the moon and to Mars.

According to information from NASA, the Moon to Mars Program Office -- as called for in the 2022 NASA Authorization Act -- will focus on hardware development, mission integration, and risk management for programs central to NASA's exploration plans, which intend to use upcoming Artemis missions to the moon to usher in a new age of scientific discovery and prepare for human missions to Mars.

These approaches include the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, Orion spacecraft, supporting systems on the ground and on the moon, human landing systems, spacesuits, and other systems related to deep-space exploration; NASA says that these discoveries will support planning and analysis for long-lead developments to support human Mars missions.

Amit Kshatriya will serve as the agency's first head of the Moon to Mars Program Office, effective immediately.