New power device for LEO satellites unveiled by Microchip Technology

January 17, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

New power device for LEO satellites unveiled by Microchip Technology

CHANDLER, Arizona. Microchip Technology has announced the release of a new commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) rad-tolerant power device targeting the low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite market and other space applications, the company announced in a statement.

The MIC69303RT is a high-current, low-voltage power management device that is available for prototype sampling in both plastic and hermetic ceramic, the company says.

The MIC69303RT is designed to make it easier to conduct preliminary evaluation and early development, operating from a low-voltage supply of 1.65 to 5.5 volts while supplying output voltages as low as 0.5 volts at high currents, the statement reads. It can handle a temperature range of between -55 and 125 degrees Celsius and is offered in 8-in and 10-pin configurations.

The device "enables new design possibilities in space applications," the company says.

Featured Companies

Microchip Technology

2355 West Chandler Blvd.
Chandler, AZ 85286
Website
