Protected tactical SATCOM prototype undergoes review for Space Force
March 17, 2022
CHICAGO, Ill. The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) and Boeing recently completed a critical design review for the Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P), validating Boeing’s technical maturity on the rapid-prototyping program.
According to the company, Boeing’s PTS-P features an on-board processor of the United States military’s jam-resistant Protected Tactical Waveform (PTW), intended to provide users in-theater, anti-jam capability with network routing.
Scheduled for on-orbit demonstration after a 2024 launch, officials claim that the prototype payload showcases PTS-P’s improved stand-off distance performance, reduced latency, and other mission-enabling capabilities designed to enable the warfighter in a modern battlefield. Host vehicle integration and testing will begin next year.
Boeing is leveraging its experience in model-based systems engineering and digital engineering to design a solution to meet the warfighter’s needs. Millennium Space Systems will strengthen the team with rapid prototyping and demonstrations in a fully-integrated and streamlined execution approach.