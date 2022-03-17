Protected tactical SATCOM prototype undergoes review for Space Force

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Boeing image.

CHICAGO, Ill. The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) and Boeing recently completed a critical design review for the Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P), validating Boeing’s technical maturity on the rapid-prototyping program.

According to the company, Boeing’s PTS-P features an on-board processor of the United States military’s jam-resistant Protected Tactical Waveform (PTW), intended to provide users in-theater, anti-jam capability with network routing.

Scheduled for on-orbit demonstration after a 2024 launch, officials claim that the prototype payload showcases PTS-P’s improved stand-off distance performance, reduced latency, and other mission-enabling capabilities designed to enable the warfighter in a modern battlefield. Host vehicle integration and testing will begin next year.

Boeing is leveraging its experience in model-based systems engineering and digital engineering to design a solution to meet the warfighter’s needs. Millennium Space Systems will strengthen the team with rapid prototyping and demonstrations in a fully-integrated and streamlined execution approach.