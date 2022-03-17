Military Embedded Systems

Protected tactical SATCOM prototype undergoes review for Space Force

News

March 17, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Protected tactical SATCOM prototype undergoes review for Space Force
Boeing image.

CHICAGO, Ill. The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) and Boeing recently completed a critical design review for the Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P), validating Boeing’s technical maturity on the rapid-prototyping program.

According to the company, Boeing’s PTS-P features an on-board processor of the United States military’s jam-resistant Protected Tactical Waveform (PTW), intended to provide users in-theater, anti-jam capability with network routing.

Scheduled for on-orbit demonstration after a 2024 launch, officials claim that the prototype payload showcases PTS-P’s improved stand-off distance performance, reduced latency, and other mission-enabling capabilities designed to enable the warfighter in a modern battlefield. Host vehicle integration and testing will begin next year.

Boeing is leveraging its experience in model-based systems engineering and digital engineering to design a solution to meet the warfighter’s needs. Millennium Space Systems will strengthen the team with rapid prototyping and demonstrations in a fully-integrated and streamlined execution approach.

 

Featured Companies

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312

U.S. Space Force

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Comms - Communications
Comms - RF & Microwave
Avionics
HENSOLDT photo.
News
Data analysis software by HENSOLDT to equip Eurofighter
More Avionics
Unmanned
GA-ASI photo.
News
Huneed Technologies to supply hardware for GA-ASI's unmanned aircraft
More Unmanned
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Maritime surveillance AI developed by startup receives $5M investment
More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. Navy photo.
News
Undersea-warfare contract for U.S. Navy garnered by Leidos
More Cyber