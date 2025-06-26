Military Embedded Systems

Rad-hard COTS parts introduced by Microchip Technology

News

June 26, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Microchip Technology

CHANDLER, Ariz. Semiconductor company Microchip Technology introduced its new part, the SA15-28 off-the-shelf radiation-hardened (rad-hard) DC-DC 15W power converter with a companion SF100-28 EMI filter. both of which are designed to meet MIL-STD-461 specifications.

According to the Microchip press release, the space-grade power device is a standard, nonhybrid DC-DC isolated power converter that uses a companion electromagnetic interference (EMI) filter that operates from a 28V satellite bus and is usable in harsh environments: The SA15-28 DC-DC power converter is designed to operate across a wide temperature range -- from −55 °C to +125 °C -- and is radiation-tolerant up to 100 krad total ionizing dose (TID).

The SA15-28 is available with 5V triple outputs that are aimed at use with point-of-load converters and low-dropout linear regulators to power FPGAs [field-programmable gate arrays] and microprocessors. The small-form-factor part weighs 60 grams(2.12 ounces) and measures approximately 1.68 cubic inches as a way to optimize the size, weight, and power (SWaP) of the device.

The SF100-28 EMI noise-suppression filter can be used with numerous power converters with a total output power of up to 100 W, and both converter and filter are fully compatible with Microchip’s existing SA50 series of power converters and SF200 filter.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology

2355 West Chandler Blvd.
Chandler, AZ 85286
Website
Comms - Satellites
Topic Tags
