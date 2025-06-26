Rad-hard COTS parts introduced by Microchip Technology

Rad-hard COTS parts introduced by Microchip TechnologyNews
CHANDLER, Ariz. Semiconductor company Microchip Technology introduced its new part, the SA15-28 off-the-shelf radiation-hardened (rad-hard) DC-DC 15W power converter with a companion SF100-28 EMI filter. both of which are designed to meet MIL-STD-461 specifications.
According to the Microchip press release, the space-grade power device is a standard, nonhybrid DC-DC isolated power converter that uses a companion electromagnetic interference (EMI) filter that operates from a 28V satellite bus and is usable in harsh environments: The SA15-28 DC-DC power converter is designed to operate across a wide temperature range -- from −55 °C to +125 °C -- and is radiation-tolerant up to 100 krad total ionizing dose (TID).
The SA15-28 is available with 5V triple outputs that are aimed at use with point-of-load converters and low-dropout linear regulators to power FPGAs [field-programmable gate arrays] and microprocessors. The small-form-factor part weighs 60 grams(2.12 ounces) and measures approximately 1.68 cubic inches as a way to optimize the size, weight, and power (SWaP) of the device.
The SF100-28 EMI noise-suppression filter can be used with numerous power converters with a total output power of up to 100 W, and both converter and filter are fully compatible with Microchip’s existing SA50 series of power converters and SF200 filter.