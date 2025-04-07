Ranger SATCOM terminals displayed by Airbus at Sea-Air-Space

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Airbus displayed its Ranger family of flyaway satellite communications terminals at the Navy League's Sea-Air-Space symposium, highlighting their multi-band capability and rapid deployment features for military operations.

The Ranger terminals, which have been supplied to the U.S. Army, are designed for lightweight construction and quick deployment in remote areas, and a single operator can set up most configurations and establish network connectivity in under 10 minutes, the company claims.

The terminals feature carbon fiber composite reflectors with integrated fasteners designed for extreme environments. Airbus offers the systems in both motorized and non-motorized configurations, with sizes ranging from 1.0 to 2.4 meters to accommodate various mission requirements. The system's EIRP (Effective Isotropic Radiated Power) is intended to boost signal strength to maintain reliable communications at sea.

The company is also showcasing its Ranger Integrated Control System (RICS) software, which provides centralized monitoring and management of connected devices across a satellite network. This software interface is designed to simplify operations and enhance security for tactical deployments, the company says.