Rapid satellite deployment capabilities to be developed by Andøya Space, Rheinmetall

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ANDØYA, Norway. Andøya Space and Rheinmetall Nordic AS signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to expand civil and military space operations with a focus on rapid satellite deployment, the companies announced in a statement.

The partnership aims to close gaps in the satellite and launch value chain in Norway, establishing regular commercial launch services and tactical responsive launch (TacRL) capabilities from the European mainland, the statement reads. TacRL is intended to provide expedited satellite operations with greater resiliency and responsiveness.

According to the companies, the collaboration will support strategic space infrastructure for Norway, Germany, NATO member states, and partner nations. Planned services include flexible launch availability, faster deployment of new capabilities, and support for secure satellite operations.