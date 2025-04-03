Military Embedded Systems

SATCOM provider Orbit Communications will show at Sea-Air-Space 2025

News

April 03, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SATCOM provider Orbit Communications will show at Sea-Air-Space 2025
Image courtesy Orbit Communication Systems

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2025--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. SATCOM provider Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. is set to highlight its MPT30Ka and MPT46Ka SATCOM systems at the upcoming Sea-Air-Space Conference & Exhibition, set to be held April 6-9 in National Harbor, Maryland. 

According to the company's announcement, the MPT30Ka and MPT46Ka -- designed for space-constrained platforms such as unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and small naval craft and special forces operatrion -- enable broadband SATCOM connectivity in minutes due to their rapid roll-on/roll-off capability.

The systems are intended for use during missions requiring rapid deployment and immediate operational readiness of satellite communications, even in GPS-denied or hostile environments.

The systems support GEO, MEO, LEO, and HEO [geosynchronous Earth orbit, medium Earth orbit, low Earth orbit, and high Earth orbit] satellite constellations, offer high EIRP and G/T values, and have efficient EIRP Spectral Density (EIRPsd).

Showgoers may visit Orbit Communication Systems at Booth #T415. 

Featured Companies

Orbit Communication Systems

716 South Military Trail
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Embraer
News
Super Tucano selected by Panama for national surveillance and protection missions

April 03, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image courtesy U.S. Navy
News
Secretary of the Navy to be keynote speaker at Sea-Air-Space 2025 breakfast event

April 02, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Stock image
News
Ephemeral Paragon EW software development contract won by Lockheed Martin

April 02, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: The U.S. Army’s SBOM mandate: A catalyst for software supply-chain security

March 17, 2025

More Cyber