SATCOM provider Orbit Communications will show at Sea-Air-Space 2025

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Orbit Communication Systems

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2025--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. SATCOM provider Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. is set to highlight its MPT30Ka and MPT46Ka SATCOM systems at the upcoming Sea-Air-Space Conference & Exhibition, set to be held April 6-9 in National Harbor, Maryland.

According to the company's announcement, the MPT30Ka and MPT46Ka -- designed for space-constrained platforms such as unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and small naval craft and special forces operatrion -- enable broadband SATCOM connectivity in minutes due to their rapid roll-on/roll-off capability.

The systems are intended for use during missions requiring rapid deployment and immediate operational readiness of satellite communications, even in GPS-denied or hostile environments.

The systems support GEO, MEO, LEO, and HEO [geosynchronous Earth orbit, medium Earth orbit, low Earth orbit, and high Earth orbit] satellite constellations, offer high EIRP and G/T values, and have efficient EIRP Spectral Density (EIRPsd).

Showgoers may visit Orbit Communication Systems at Booth #T415.