Satellite bus platforms delivered by Terran Orbital for SDA

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Terran Orbital

BOCA RATON, Florida. Terran Orbital delivered 42 satellite bus platforms to Lockheed Martin in support of the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture Tranche 1 Transport Layer, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the spacecraft will contribute to a low Earth orbit constellation designed to provide secure, low-latency communications for military users worldwide. Terran Orbital noted that the deliveries complete its role in building out the Tranche 1 Transport Layer segment of the program.

The SDA began deployment of the Tranche 1 constellation on September 10 with the launch of 21 data transport satellites, the statement reads. Nine additional launches are planned, approximately one per month, until the constellation is fully operational in 2026.

The Tranche 1 Transport Layer is intended to enhance connectivity for warfighters by establishing a resilient satellite communications architecture, the company says.