Satellite communications product from Keysight aims at antenna control, calibration

SANTA ROSA, Calif. Keysight Technologies launched its new phased-array antenna control and calibration product, which it calls a breakthrough over-the-air (OTA) calibration and characterization solution that enables satellite designers developing active electronically scanned arrays (AESAs) for satellite communications applications to rapidly test their designs during early validation.

According to the product announcement, Keysight's new measurement solution boosts pointing accuracy and sidelobe rejection to reduce interference effects on phased-array antennas by optimizing the frequency, gain, and phase response of active antenna array elements.

Keysight documents reveal that its new product contains proprietary phased-array calibration algorithms, can run a variety of verification tests, runs on a single software interface, and can retrofit into existing anechoic chambers. The phased-array antenna control and calibration solution is also a part of the Keysight Antenna Measurement Toolset, which gives users a comprehensive set of antenna-measurement tools,

Greg Patschke, general manager of Keysight's Aerospace/Defense and Government Solutions Group, said of the product introduction: "The rapid adoption of phased array antenna technology in commercial and military satellite communications is driving the need for automated testing tools that can quickly and accurately calibrate systems for mission success. The new Keysight Phased Array Antenna Control and Calibration reduces the arduous and lengthy process of calibrating complex, active phased-array antennas from hours or days to just a few minutes in a lab setting."