Military Embedded Systems

Satellite connectivity for U.S. military to be provided by SDG

News

March 19, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via SDG

MELBOURNE, Florida. Satcom Direct Government (SDG) won a five-year, $240 million renewal of its blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for providing satellite connectivity services to various U.S. government bodies, including the the Department of Defense (DoD), the company announced in a statement

The agreement includes secure voice and broadband data services supporting global aeronautical missions. Under the BPA, U.S. government users can access these services through the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) platform, including Viasat-owned Inmarsat airtime services, along with a comprehensive range of Viasat L-band solutions, the statement reads.

The contract ensures secure transmission of DoD data through the Satcom Direct comprehensive terrestrial network and the Melbourne-based SD Data Center, which guarantees reliable data transfer even in challenging geographic locations, the company says.

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms