Satellite connectivity for U.S. military to be provided by SDG

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via SDG MELBOURNE, Florida. Satcom Direct Government (SDG) won a five-year, $240 million renewal of its blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for providing satellite connectivity services to various U.S. government bodies, including the the Department of Defense (DoD), the company announced in a statement

The agreement includes secure voice and broadband data services supporting global aeronautical missions. Under the BPA, U.S. government users can access these services through the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) platform, including Viasat-owned Inmarsat airtime services, along with a comprehensive range of Viasat L-band solutions, the statement reads.

The contract ensures secure transmission of DoD data through the Satcom Direct comprehensive terrestrial network and the Melbourne-based SD Data Center, which guarantees reliable data transfer even in challenging geographic locations, the company says.