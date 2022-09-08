Military Embedded Systems

Satellite payloads for DARPA Blackjack program delivered and tested

News

September 08, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo: Raytheon Intelligence & Space

LAFAYETTE, Colo. Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT) and SEAKR Engineering (wholly owned subsidiaries of Raytheon Technologies) announced that they have delivered one Saturn-class microsatellite bus and completed acceptance testing of the first two of twelve "Pit Boss" battle-management systems for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Blackjack satellite program.  

According to the companies' announcement, BCT is providing a total of ten Saturn-class buses total; the remaining nine buses are expected to ship in late 2022. Each BCT bus includes advanced electric propulsion, a robust power system, command and data handling, radio-frequency communications, and dedicated payload interfaces that could host several different U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) payloads. 

The Blackjack mission is intended to develop and demonstrate critical elements of a global high-speed network in low-Earth orbit (LEO) that satisfy DoD performance and payload requirements at a much lower cost, with shorter design cycles, and with easier and more frequent technology upgrades. 

Dave Anderson, SEAKR’s Vice President, Advanced Product Development and CTO, says that Pit Boss satisfies many needs for the Blackjack constellation by providing on-orbit mission autonomy, a space platform for DevSecOps Docker applications, network routing of optical satellite links, and high-speed link encryption. 

Featured Companies

SEAKR Engineering

6221 S. Racine Circle
Centennial, CO 80111
Website

Blue Canyon Technologies

Website
[email protected]

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website

U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

675 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203-2114
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Comms - Communications
Avionics
News
Global aircraft antenna market to see heavy growth in next few years: report

August 25, 2022
More Avionics
A.I.
News
Missile warning data processing contract from U.S. Space Force won by SciTec

September 09, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Playing catch-up: How defense and aerospace can improve the component procurement of DMSMS products

September 08, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
Laser diode market to surge 85% by 2027: report

September 09, 2022
More Comms