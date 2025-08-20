Military Embedded Systems

LTAMDS radar completes 360-degree flight test at White Sands

News

August 20, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, New Mexico. Raytheon recently conducted a test of the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), demonstrating 360-degree coverage with its secondary radar array, the company announced in a statement.

During the test, LTAMDS worked with the Army’s Integrated Battle Command System and guided a PAC-3 MSE interceptor against a representative target, the statement reads. The event also validated integration with the recently delivered Large Tactical Power Source, which provides the radar with expanded power capacity, the company says.

LTAMDS employs three radar arrays to enable detection and tracking across the full battlespace, including threats such as uncrewed aerial systems, advanced aircraft, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and hypersonic weapons, according to the company. Raytheon states that the system has completed nine flight tests of increasing complexity.

The U.S. Army designated LTAMDS as a program of record in April. Poland became the first international customer in 2024, and additional countries are evaluating the radar for their air and missile defense networks, the company says.

