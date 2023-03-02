Satellites for tracking missile threats to be provided to U.S. Space Force by Raytheon

Military Embedded Systems

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Raytheon Technologies has won a $250 million contract to design, develop, and deliver a seven-vehicle missile tracking satellite constellation for the Space Development Agency, the company announced in a statement.

The contract also includes support for launch and ground operations by the SDA. Once deployed, this low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation of network satellites will become the fifth plane of satellites that provide missile warning and tracking for the U.S. Department of Defense, the company adds. It is part of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture and is meant to track threats like hypersonic missiles.

"The seven-vehicle satellite constellation will feature Raytheon's Wide Field of View overhead persistent infrared sensor, Blue Canyon Technologies' Saturn-class microsatellite bus, and SEAKR Engineering's electronics payload," the statement adds.

