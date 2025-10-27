Military Embedded Systems

Secure comms satellite SpainSat NG-II launched for Spain

News

October 27, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus

GETAFE, Spain. The SpainSat NG-II satellite, built by Airbus for secure government and military communications, was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the company announced in a statement.

SpainSat NG-II is the second spacecraft in the SpainSat NG program, a major space communications initiative for Spain. Operated by Hisdesat on behalf of the Spanish Ministry of Defence, the satellite will provide encrypted communications for the Spanish Armed Forces, NATO, and the European Commission’s GOVSATCOM program, the statement reads.

The 6-ton spacecraft, based on Airbus’s Eurostar Neo platform, includes an X-band active antenna system capable of reconfiguring coverage up to 1,000 times per second and geolocating jamming attempts, the company says. The payload—developed largely by the Spanish space industry—was hardened against electromagnetic interference and nuclear pulses to maintain secure operations.

Together with its twin satellite launched earlier this year, SpainSat NG-II will deliver Europe’s next-generation secure communications capability beginning in 2026, according to Airbus.

